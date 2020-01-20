BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched their largest attack of the year over the Aleppo Governorate on Monday, as their warplanes heavily targeted several sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.
According to a military source in Aleppo, the Russian Air Force launched dozens of airstrikes over the governorate on Monday, hitting several jihadist sites, including the strategic Regiment 46 Base.
The Regiment 46 Base has been under the control of the jihadist rebels since they captured the installation from another militant faction.
The Russian Air Force also targeted the border areas under jihadist control to prevent any supplies from reaching the militant factions inside the Aleppo Governorate.
This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes at the same time the Syrian Arab Army makes their final preparations for their large-scale offensives in southern and western Aleppo.
