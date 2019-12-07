BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a massive attack over the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, as their warplanes targeted several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).
According to reports from Idlib, the Russian Air Force primarily concentrated their strikes on the southern and southwestern countrysides of the governorate, with several attacks reported on the town of Al-Barah, Hass, and Ahsim.
The Russian Air Force attack on Al-Barah was reportedly the most intense, with over ten airstrikes hitting the town on Saturday.
A couple airstrikes were also reported over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, which is where several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops are currently deployed at in southwestern Idlib.
Following these airstrikes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) accused the Russian Air Force of killing four people in Al-Barah.
Saturday’s attack by the Russian Air Force came just a day after their aircraft were grounded due to poor weather.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.