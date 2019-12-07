BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a massive attack over the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, as their warplanes targeted several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

According to reports from Idlib, the Russian Air Force primarily concentrated their strikes on the southern and southwestern countrysides of the governorate, with several attacks reported on the town of Al-Barah, Hass, and Ahsim.

The Russian Air Force attack on Al-Barah was reportedly the most intense, with over ten airstrikes hitting the town on Saturday.

A couple airstrikes were also reported over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, which is where several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops are currently deployed at in southwestern Idlib.

Following these airstrikes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) accused the Russian Air Force of killing four people in Al-Barah.

Saturday’s attack by the Russian Air Force came just a day after their aircraft were grounded due to poor weather.

