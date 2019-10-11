BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a new series of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate today, marking the first time since last week that they have carried out strikes in this part of the country.

According to a military report from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force launched a number of strikes over the Idlib Governorate town of Kafr Nabl Friday, hitting the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

Prior to this attack, the Russian Air Force’s last recorded airstrikes took place inside Al-Ghaab Plain region of Idlib, when they bombed the positions of the Hurras Al-Deen group.

As a result of these strikes, the Hurras Al-Deen group suffered over 30 casualties, including the loss of several foreign jihadists from Chechnya, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Despite these rare attacks, the Russian Air Force has refrained from launching airstrikes over northwestern Syria as part of an agreement with their Turkish counterparts.

The Russian military is giving the Turkish Armed Forces some time to dissolve Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies; however, if they fail to do so, Moscow will give the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) the green light to resume their operations against these militant groups in Idlib.

