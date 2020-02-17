BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a large number of airstrikes over the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Monday, targeting several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

READ ALSO: Russian Air Force Unleashes Heavy Attack Along Turkish Border

According to reports from Aleppo, the Russian Air Force primarily targeted the area around the key town of Darret ‘Izza, which is the last stronghold of the jihadist rebels in the western region of the governorate.

The reports said Russian jets and helicopters also heavily targeted the jihadist positions near the front-lines in western Aleppo; this has allowed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies to score a new advance in several places.

These airstrikes by the Russian Air Force appear to have intensified over the last 24 hours, despite some reports of an agreement between Moscow and Ankara to establish a ceasefire in northwestern Syria.

Advertisements