BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force has launched their first airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate today, marking the first time since the ceasefire was established in late August that they have targeted the militant positions in this region.

According to a report from northern Syria, the Russian Air Force targeted the positions of the foreign jihadists with three airstrikes over the western Idlib towns of Al-Dahr and Kafr Maris.

These foreign jihadists are from groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hurras Al-Deen group, which are mostly in control of the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside

Previously, it was believed that the Russian Air Force launched airstrikes over the jihadist-held town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia; however, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied these reports.

A local source in the Latakia Governorate said the airstrikes were misreported because Russian jets were flying over the Jabal Al-Akrad region while the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was firing artillery and missiles towards the jihadist defenses in Kabani.

The Syrian Arab Army, however, has confirmed that these airstrikes over the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate were Russian and not their own.

