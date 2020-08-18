BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched their first strikes of the month over northwestern Syria, targeting a number of areas inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports from northwestern Idlib, the Russian Air Force targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies in the western part of the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.

The reports said the Russian Air Force concentrated their strikes on the positions of the jihadist groups behind Monday’s attack against the Turkish military patrol in the Idlib Governorate.

During the Turkish military’s patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), their troops came under attack by a group of militants armed with RPGs.

While no one was harmed, the militant attack forced the Turkish military to suspend their routine patrol along the M-4 Highway.

The Russian military has repeatedly responded to these militant attacks against these patrols by launching airstrikes over the positions of the jihadist rebel factions like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and the Hurras Al-Deen Group.