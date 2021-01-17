BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched several strikes over the central region of Syria on Sunday, as their warplanes targeted several Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideouts in the Badiya Al-Sham and eastern Hama countryside.

According to a report from the field on Sunday, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out several strikes on the Islamic State’s positions, with the primary concentration of these airstrikes targeting the terrorist group’s hideouts between the towns of Al-Salamiyah and Al-Resafa.

The report said the Russian Aerospace Forces are still launching airstrikes over central Syria at this time, but have since targeted sites in the Homs Governorate, primarily near the desert town of Al-Sukhnah.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have recently intensified their strikes against the Islamic State, following a series of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the eastern region of the Hama Governorate.

These attacks by the Islamic State on eastern Hama date back to the end of 2020, when the terrorist group expanded their operations to include several hamlets and villages near the key crossroad town of Ithriya.