BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the air defense forces of the Black Sea and Baltic Sea fleets intercepted two American and German reconnaissance aircraft while flying near the southern and western borders.
The National Center for Defense Department of the Ministry confirmed in a statement that the air defense systems of the Russian military monitored on Wednesday, the flight of two American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing B-8A Poseidon and Lockheed U-2s over the waters of the Black Sea, in addition to the flight of another Lockheed B-3S Orion of the German Air Force over the Baltic Sea.
The statement continued that the air force of the Russian fleet accompanied the aircraft and did not allow any breach of the country’s borders.
Russia Today later released a video of the interception, showing the Russian aircraft flying close to the U.S. military plane over the Black Sea waters.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.