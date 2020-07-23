BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the air defense forces of the Black Sea and Baltic Sea fleets intercepted two American and German reconnaissance aircraft while flying near the southern and western borders.

The National Center for Defense Department of the Ministry confirmed in a statement that the air defense systems of the Russian military monitored on Wednesday, the flight of two American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing B-8A Poseidon and Lockheed U-2s over the waters of the Black Sea, in addition to the flight of another Lockheed B-3S Orion of the German Air Force over the Baltic Sea.

The statement continued that the air force of the Russian fleet accompanied the aircraft and did not allow any breach of the country’s borders.

Russia Today later released a video of the interception, showing the Russian aircraft flying close to the U.S. military plane over the Black Sea waters.

