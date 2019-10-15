BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force allegedly intercepted a Turkish warplane as it was flying over Syrian airspace this week, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Tuesday.
According to the Avia.Pro article, a Turkish F-16 was attempting to bomb the headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Manbij when the Russian Air Force deployed its Su-35 jets to intercept the warplane.
“An attempt by the Turkish Air Force to strike at the headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Manbij ended in complete failure for the crews of Turkish F-16 fighters. The reason for this was the appearance of Russian Su-35 fighters, which intercepted the Turkish combat aircraft, preventing the latter from completing their missions,” Avia.Pro said.
“At the moment, the fact remains unknown whether the Turkish Air Force fighters were in Syrian airspace, or flew inside Turkish airspace, however, this indicates that Russian combat aircraft are ready to confront Turkey, which intends not only to invade the Arab republic’s territory, but also occupy it,” they added.
Meanwhile, in Ras Al-‘Ayn, the Turkish Air Force has repeatedly struck the SDF’s positions inside the city; these strikes are meant to weaken the latter’s defenses as they have prevented the Turkish-backed militants from advancing over the last few days.
