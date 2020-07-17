BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – A group of Russian fighters intercepted a Norwegian R3S Orion reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea on Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The Russian National Defense Administration Center announced in a statement on Friday:

“Russian fighters of the Northern Fleet intercepted a Norwegian reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea.”

They continued: “On July 17, Russian airspace monitors discovered a Norwegian Air Force R3S Orion reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea.”

According to the report, the reconnaissance aircraft “was escorted by the Northern Air Force’s combat air defense aircraft. There was no violation of the Russian Federation’s borders,” the statement added.

Friday’s incident marked the second time in the last 48 hours that Russia has intercepted a Norwegian aircraft in Barents Sea waters.

It is noteworthy to mention that the general manager of the MiG and Sukhoi companies , Ilya Tarasenko, had announced that a promising long-range interceptor plane ( PakDB) would be created on the basis of MiG-31.

