BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their bombing campaign over the Aleppo Governorate on Wednesday, as their warplanes targeted several areas under the control of the jihadist rebels.

According to a field report from the provincial capital, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted the southern and western regions of Aleppo, inflicting significant damage to the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The field report cited airstrikes over some jihadist strongholds like Khan Touman, Khan Al-‘Assal, Kafr Naha, and Rashiddeen.

The Russian Air Force began to recently target the Aleppo Governorate after the jihadist rebels heavily targeted the provincial capital with daily rockets and artillery.

These attacks by the jihadist rebels over the weekend resulted in the death of over 20 people and the hospitalization of several others, the Russian Reconciliation Center reported.

