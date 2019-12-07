BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force has been hammering the jihadist stronghold of Kabani in northeastern Latakia, launching several strikes over this key town in the past 48 hours.
According to a military report from the Latakia countryside, the Russian Air Force’s attack choppers repeatedly struck the jihadist positions in and around Kabani, causing several explosions that could be heard through the northeastern region of the governorate.
These airstrikes by the Russian Air Force came at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began mobilizing their troops for a new attack on this jihadist stronghold in the Latakia Governorate.
While the Syrian Army has not begun storming Kabani, they have carried out their preliminary shelling on the jihadist defenses around the Zuwayqat Mountains that are located south of the town.
Over the past few months, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly attempted to capture Kabani from the jihadist rebels; however, all of their attacks have been repelled or reversed shortly after the military launches their assault.
Kabani is a strategic mountaintop town that overlooks the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and some parts of the Jisr Al-Shughour District in the Idlib Governorate.
