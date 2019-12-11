BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – After taking a brief hiatus due to weather, the Russian Air Force has resumed its attack on the Idlib Governorate this evening.
According to a Syrian military report from the Idlib Governorate, Russian warplanes heavily targeted the jihadist positions at the abandoned battalion base near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.
The report said the Russian jets hammered Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions amid heavy clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the aforementioned jihadist group.
Earlier tonight, the Syrian Arab Army launched a counter-offensive at the abandoned battalion base after they lost this installation during a surprise attack from the Abu Bakr special forces unit of HTS.
Thus far, the Syrian Arab Army has been unable to make any progress at this front; however, with the entry of the Russian Air Force this evening, the military should receive a big boost.
