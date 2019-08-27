BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force played a crucial role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in southern Idlib recently, as their aircraft repeatedly struck the militant positions across the governorate.

In particular, the Russian Air Force’s heavy strikes on the city of Khan Sheikhoun and its surroundings helped pave the way for the Syrian Arab Army to capture the key hilltop of Talat Al-Nimr and eventually the whole area.

The Anna News Agency captured footage of the Russian strikes on the jihadist sites, including the destruction of militant convoys and their bases.

The Russian Air Force is still launching airstrikes over the southern countryside of Idlib; however, their strikes are now focused on preventing the militants from regrouping and launching a counter-offensive.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has nearly finished their combing operations around Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama; they still need to clear some areas that are believed to have explosives that were left behind by the militant forces.

