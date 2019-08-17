BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has been heavily targeting the militant positions across northern Syria, hitting several sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and many other jihadist groups.

In particular, the Russian Air Force has been concentrated on the jihadist movements and bases along the southern region of the Idlib Governorate; this area has long been under the control of these militant groups.

In the video below, the Russian Air Force can be seen targeting several militant sites in the Idlib Governorate:

These Russian airstrikes have helped pave the way for the Syrian Arab Army’s large-scale advance in the Hama and Idlib governorates.

Advertisements