BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has been heavily targeting the militant positions across northern Syria, hitting several sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and many other jihadist groups.

In particular, the Russian Air Force has been concentrated on the jihadist movements and bases along the southern region of the Idlib Governorate; this area has long been under the control of these militant groups.

In the video below, the Russian Air Force can be seen targeting several militant sites in the Idlib Governorate:

These Russian airstrikes have helped pave the way for the Syrian Arab Army’s large-scale advance in the Hama and Idlib governorates.

 

ALSO READ  Iran preparing to build new production facilities in Syria

The Russians did offer the Turks initially the option of maintaining peace in that part of Syria by having the latter remove their jihadi proxies from the demilitarized zone. Instead the Turks used those negotiations to move more military equipment, troops and vehicles into Syria without tackling any of the jihadi groups but instead to set up “observation” posts (on the SAA movements)??? That in hindsight was a miscalculation on Erdogan’s part as the SAA now seems to have the full support of the RuAF in removing the foreign-backed jihadis from the demilitarized zone and perhaps beyond.

2019-08-17