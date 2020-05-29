BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a number of airstrikes over central and northern Syria on Thursday, causing significant damage to the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) dens and fortifications.
According to reports, the Russian Air Force pounded the Islamic State’s positions in the Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates, killing and wounding several terrorists in the process.
The reports said the Russian Air Force carried out these strikes in retaliation for the Islamic State’s heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the Al-Thawrah Oil Fields in the southern region of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
These airstrikes by the Russian Air Force marked the first time since March that they have launched any aerial attack over Syria.
In addition to the Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) also carried out an attack on the Islamic State’s positions in southern Al-Raqqa.
