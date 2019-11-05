BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a powerful attack on a militant base in the Idlib Governorate this week.

According to a military report from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force bombed a base belonging to the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” in the town of Musharifah near the militant stronghold of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

The report said that the Russian airstrikes managed to destroy the SNA’s base, while also killing at least seven militants and wounding more than ten others.

The Russian Air Force has recently intensified their strikes over the Idlib Governorate, as they continue to provide support to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops on the ground.

Advertisements