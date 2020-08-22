BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On August 18th, the Russian Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the Idlib Governorate, striking the positions of the jihadist rebels near Jabal Khaybah.

According to Anna News reporter, Oleg Blokhin, the Russian Air Force specifically targeted an underground factory and warehouse belonging to the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), in the Idlib Governorate town of Haranbush.

Blokhin reported that the underground factory was used by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to produce drones and other types of weapons, including suicide belts.

The Russian Air Force’s attack came in retaliation for the several attempted strikes by the jihadist rebels on the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies have repeatedly attempted to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase using these armed drones, despite their low success rate.

The Russian military had repeatedly warned the jihadist rebels against launching these attacks; however, they have become a monthly occurrence.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Video footage shows aftermath of Israeli attack on Syrian Army posts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments