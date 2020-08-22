BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On August 18th, the Russian Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the Idlib Governorate, striking the positions of the jihadist rebels near Jabal Khaybah.
According to Anna News reporter, Oleg Blokhin, the Russian Air Force specifically targeted an underground factory and warehouse belonging to the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), in the Idlib Governorate town of Haranbush.
Blokhin reported that the underground factory was used by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to produce drones and other types of weapons, including suicide belts.
🇷🇺🇸🇾
On the 18th of August, the Russian Air Force destroyed an underground plant of "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" which produced UAVs and ammunition, located in Mt. Khaiba near Haranbush in the Idlib governorate pic.twitter.com/Is374Xd9vX
— Oleg Blokhin (@0legblokhin) August 20, 2020
The Russian Air Force’s attack came in retaliation for the several attempted strikes by the jihadist rebels on the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies have repeatedly attempted to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase using these armed drones, despite their low success rate.
The Russian military had repeatedly warned the jihadist rebels against launching these attacks; however, they have become a monthly occurrence.
