BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out several airstrikes over the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate on Wednesday.

Using both their attack choppers and jets, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted on Wednesday the tunnels built by the jihadist rebels near the key town of Kabani.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force carried out over 20 separate attacks near the town of Kabani; this was followed by a number of missile strikes by the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Division.

At the same time, more Syrian Army reinforcements are pouring into the Latakia countryside, as they prepare to launch a major assault to capture Kabani from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

