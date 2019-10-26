BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a powerful series of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate this week, targeting several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

Among the areas targeted by the Russian Air Force were Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham-held areas in the southern and western part of the Idlib Governorate.

During one attack on the Idlib Governorate, the Russian Air Force bombed an HTS fuel storage facility inside the town of Sarmada; this would result in a powerful explosion that was captured by pro-militant activists.

