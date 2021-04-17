BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Friday morning witnessed intense operational efforts by the Russian warplanes, following mobile monitoring operations and a bank of targets for the vehicles and headquarters of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in central Syria.

A high-level field source told Sputnik Arabic on Friday that Russian reconnaissance planes monitored the headquarters of ISIS in central Syria, in addition to four-wheel drive vehicles that were moving between the axes of Jabal al-Bishri, south of Raqqa, and the Ithriya area of Hama.

The source said: “With the completion of the intelligence data, the intervention began by Russian warplanes with more than 30 airstrikes, which resulted in the destruction of 5 SUVs and 6 headquarters that the organization used to carry out its military operations.”

The source continued that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent more military reinforcements during the past few hours towards the axes of the Badiya Al-Sham region as part of the combing operations that it began about two months ago, with the support of the Russian Air Force.

The source pointed out that the attacking ability of the organization’s militants has decreased dramatically during the last period, as a result of cutting the axes of its activity through the focused airstrikes carried out by the Russian warplanes.

Jabal Al-Bashri is located in the middle of the Badiya Al-Sham desert in central Syria; it is spread across several governorates, including Al-Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Homs.

