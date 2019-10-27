BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – Russian warplanes launched a series of raids, during which several targets belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were destroyed in the southern countryside of Idlib.

A field source in southern Idlib told the Sputnik News Agency that raids carried out by Russian warplanes targeted the military headquarters and crowds belonging to the HTS terrorist organization in the towns of Taftanaz, Hass, Kafr Nabl and Sarmin in the southern Idlib countryside.

The source pointed out that Russian reconnaissance aircraft monitored the movements and crowds of militants at the hubs of the Taftanaz Airport, Hass, Kafrnbel and Sarmin in the southern countryside of Idlib.

The source confirmed that the airstrikes destroyed three headquarters of the armed groups, in addition to six vehicles, including a four-wheel drive vehicle used by the armed groups to transport equipment, ammunition, weapons and personnel.

Advertisements