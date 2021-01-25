BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed several airstrikes over central Syria on Monday, targeting a number of sites belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

According to a field report from Syria’s Homs Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces heavily bombarded the Islamic State’s positions between the historical ruins of Al-Resafa and Ithriya, causing severe damage to the terrorist group’s forces in the area.

The Russian Aerospace Forces also conducted several airstrikes between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates, hitting many terrorist hideouts near the towns of Al-Sukhnah (Homs Governorate) and Al-Shoula (Deir Ezzor Governorate).

This latest round of airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces comes at a time when they increase their pressure against the Islamic State sleeper cells that have been active in central and eastern Syria for several years.

The Islamic State sleeper cells have carried out daily attacks against the Syrian Arab Army and their allies in the Badiya Al-Sham region, which has prompted the latter and the Russian Armed Forces to deploy reinforcements to several fronts in eastern and central Syria.

