BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force dealt a devastating blow to the jihadist rebels on Tuesday evening, as their warplanes struck several militant targets in the southern countryside of Idlib.

According to the Sputnik News Agency, the Russian Air Force carried out several raids on 5 jihadist bases in southern Idlib on Tuesday, including an armory and ammunition. These airstrikes would result in the destruction of these sites, along with the death of more than 15 jihadist rebels.

The Sputnik report continued that in conjunction with the raids of the Russian Air Force, Syrian Army units carried out heavy artillery on the foreign jihadists in the towns of Tah, Rafah and Al-Halba.

They pointed out that the militants tried to bring in military reinforcements on the axes of the southeastern Idlib in order to attack the Syrian Army positions; however, these reinforcements were monitored and targeted through heavy artillery, which resulted in the destruction of several vehicles, and killing and wounding a number of gunmen.

