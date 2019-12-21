Russian aircraft conducted two patrol missions in the Syrian air space in the past 24 hours, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

“The Air Force has conducted two patrols along the route of Umm-Mial – Metras – Ayn Isa – the power substation Mabruka-Kamyshly and along the route of Kamyshly – Tell al-Shur-Gharbi – the Mabrouka power substation – Tell al-Shur-Gharbi – Kamyshly,” Borenkov said.

According to the general, the Russian military police continue patrolling the border area in the regions of Aleppo and al-Hasakah.

Borenkov added that in the past 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center distributed humanitarian aid consisting of 500 food sets, with a total weight of 2,93 tonnes, to local people in need in al-Hasakah province.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a memorandum on joint operations to resolve the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards on the noon of October 23 were deployed to the areas bordering on Turkey’s 30-kilometer-wide security zone.

The Kurdish units had completed the pullback of their forces by October 29. Starting from November 1, Russian and Turkish troops have been conducting patrol missions east of the Euphrates.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

Source: TASS

