BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out strategic strikes Saturday that targeted two bases belonging to the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Deen group in the Idlib Governorate of northern Syria.
According to a military report, the Russian Air Force carried out two attacks on the Hurras Al-Deen bases in the towns of Tal Agher and Ballisa, which are both located in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the Russian strikes resulted in the death of at least nine militants, including a half dozen terrorists from the Hurras Al-Deen group.
The Hurras Al-Deen group is a powerful jihadist group that is currently active inside the Idlib Governorate; they were previously attacked by the U.S. Air Force in a rare attack.
The Russian Air Force has mostly halted their airstrikes over Syria since the Syrian Arab Army’s successful operation in northern Hama and southern Idlib.
