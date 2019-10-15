BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a new set of airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News.
According to the military source, the Russian Air Force launched a number of airstrikes over the town of Rakaya after conducting a reconnaissance mission over southern Idlib this afternoon.
The source said the Russian Air Force specifically bombed the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which is the largest jihadist group in the northwestern region of Syria.
Tuesday’s airstrikes by the Russian Air Force marked the third time in the last 72 hours that the latter has carried out strikes over the Idlib countryside.
Since the start of October, the Russian Air Force has launched airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on at least a half dozen occasions, with the majority of these strikes targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-sham’s positions.
