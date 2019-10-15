BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a new set of airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News.

According to the military source, the Russian Air Force launched a number of airstrikes over the town of Rakaya after conducting a reconnaissance mission over southern Idlib this afternoon.

The source said the Russian Air Force specifically bombed the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which is the largest jihadist group in the northwestern region of Syria.

Tuesday’s airstrikes by the Russian Air Force marked the third time in the last 72 hours that the latter has carried out strikes over the Idlib countryside.

Since the start of October, the Russian Air Force has launched airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on at least a half dozen occasions, with the majority of these strikes targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-sham’s positions.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 16
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    16
    Shares
ALSO READ  Russia showcases new combat capabilities of S-300 and S-400 systems: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I notice that when the Russians bomb targets that civilians are rarely hit. That tells me more of how they have intelligence on the ground to direct them, When the Coalition does the same non-combatant families and friends at weddings and other gatherings are eliminated

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-15 15:52
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ahora vamos a ver como actúan los Rusos frente a la invasión Turca.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-16 01:22