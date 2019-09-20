BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force allegedly blocked the Israeli military from carrying out strikes over Syria last night, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported this morning.
“Last night, while delivering another series of attacks on the suburbs of Damascus, Russian combat aircraft took off from the Russian military’s Khmeimim Airbase, located in the Latakia province, to the the southern part of the Arab Republic, which resulted in the disruption of the Israeli attacks on the Syrian capital and its surroundings,” Avia.Pro reported.
According to Avia.Pro, the Russian military also provided the Syrian Armed Forces with information about an Israeli drone that was preparing to strike the southeastern suburbs of Damascus.
“According to data, at least two combat aircraft took off from the Khmeimim Airbase at around 8 P.M. in the south-east direction, after which, under unknown circumstances, an Israeli drone that violated Syrian airspace was shot down and subsequently there was no attack on the suburbs of the Syrian capital,” they continued.
“It is noteworthy that, according to Western media, during a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Russian leader threatened to take measures against Israel if Tel Aviv continues to strike at Syria,” Avia.Pro added.
If this proves to be true, this would be the fourth time since the late August that the Russian military has been reported to have blocked an Israeli attack on Syria.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.