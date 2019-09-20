BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force allegedly blocked the Israeli military from carrying out strikes over Syria last night, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported this morning.

“Last night, while delivering another series of attacks on the suburbs of Damascus, Russian combat aircraft took off from the Russian military’s Khmeimim Airbase, located in the Latakia province, to the the southern part of the Arab Republic, which resulted in the disruption of the Israeli attacks on the Syrian capital and its surroundings,” Avia.Pro reported.

According to Avia.Pro, the Russian military also provided the Syrian Armed Forces with information about an Israeli drone that was preparing to strike the southeastern suburbs of Damascus.

“According to data, at least two combat aircraft took off from the Khmeimim Airbase at around 8 P.M. in the south-east direction, after which, under unknown circumstances, an Israeli drone that violated Syrian airspace was shot down and subsequently there was no attack on the suburbs of the Syrian capital,” they continued.

“It is noteworthy that, according to Western media, during a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Russian leader threatened to take measures against Israel if Tel Aviv continues to strike at Syria,” Avia.Pro added.

If this proves to be true, this would be the fourth time since the late August that the Russian military has been reported to have blocked an Israeli attack on Syria.

