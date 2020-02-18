BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a large-scale attack Tuesday on the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Russian warplanes from the Hmeimim Airbase reportedly began their attack on Tuesday by swarming the jihadist-held areas in the Jisr Al-Shughour, with a primary focus on the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

According to reports on Tuesday, the Russian Air Force launched over 30 airstrikes in the Jisr Al-Shughour, making this the largest attack on western Idlib this year.

This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes at the same time that the Syrian Army resumes their offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Syrian Army attack on eastern Idlib is primarily targeting the Aleppo-Latakia Highway, which now appears to be the object of their high command.

