BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.)- Russian fighter jets scrambled outside of Damascus this past week to intercept Israeli warplanes that were tracked in southern Syria, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.

According to the publication, “Russian fighters intercepted Israeli fighters over southern Syria, as they were allegedly intended to launch a series of airstrikes at the T-4 Airbase.”

The Avia.Pro report mentions the T-4 Airbase, which is located in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

The T-4 Airbase is also home to the Russian and Iranian armed forces, with a previous report claiming that the latter had deployed their Bavar-373 air defense system to this installation.

“At the moment, the details of the emergency in the sky over Syria have not been announced; however, according to the Twitter account of the Syrian Military Capabilities, the incident turned out to be very serious. Moreover, it is noteworthy that earlier in southern Syria it has been repeatedly mentioned that Israeli warplanes were present and Russian combat aircraft were sent to intercept them,” Avia.Pro pointed out.

It should be clarified that a number of sources report that two Su-35 fighters took off from the Hmeimim Airbase (var. Khmeimim) shortly before the alleged interception of the Israeli warplanes.

Advertisements