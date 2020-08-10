BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Russian air defenses intercepted a number of enemy drones near their largest base inside Syria on Monday.
According to local reports, the Russian air defenses intercepted at least three enemy drones that were attempting to approach the Hmeimim Airbase.
The drones were said to have been launched from the Latakia-Idlib administrative border in northwestern Syria.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims; however, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and several local reporters have issued the same reports.
If true, this would mark the second time since July that the militant forces in northwestern Syria have attempted to attack the Hmeimim Airbase near the Syrian coastal city of Jableh.
