BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Admiral Alexander Shertbitsky, head of the Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria, said on Sunday that the Russian air defenses foiled a jihadist attack on the Hmeimim Airbase along the Syrian coast.

Shertbitsky said this evening: “On July 11, at about 10:30 P.M.), Russian air defense systems identified two drones approaching the area around the Russian Hmeimim Air Force Base from the northeast, and Russian airplanes destroyed the two planes from five kilometers away from the air base”.

The Russian Reconciliation Center commander added that no one was hurt at the base and no material damage was reported.

According to a source in the coastal city of Jableh last night, the joint air defenses of the Syrian and Russian forces managed to foil the jihadist attack before it could do any damage to the area.

The source said the jihadist drones took off from the Latakia-Idlib axis, which has long been their launching point for these attacks.

The Syrian and Russian forces have yet to respond to this jihadist attack; however, they typically respond within 24-48 hours of these militant strikes.

