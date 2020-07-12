BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Admiral Alexander Shertbitsky, head of the Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria, said on Sunday that the Russian air defenses foiled a jihadist attack on the Hmeimim Airbase along the Syrian coast.
Shertbitsky said this evening: “On July 11, at about 10:30 P.M.), Russian air defense systems identified two drones approaching the area around the Russian Hmeimim Air Force Base from the northeast, and Russian airplanes destroyed the two planes from five kilometers away from the air base”.
The Russian Reconciliation Center commander added that no one was hurt at the base and no material damage was reported.
According to a source in the coastal city of Jableh last night, the joint air defenses of the Syrian and Russian forces managed to foil the jihadist attack before it could do any damage to the area.
The source said the jihadist drones took off from the Latakia-Idlib axis, which has long been their launching point for these attacks.
The Syrian and Russian forces have yet to respond to this jihadist attack; however, they typically respond within 24-48 hours of these militant strikes.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.