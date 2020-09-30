BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Russian air defense crew destroyed a mock enemy aircraft in the Mediterranean when it approached the range of targeting of its anti-aircraft missiles.
The air defense crew of the frigate Admiral Makarov repelled an hypothetical enemy attack from the air during exercises in the Mediterranean, according to reports from the Information Support Section of the Black Sea Fleet.
The mock enemy plane received information about the location of the frigate at sea and headed to the target to launch an air strike with guided missiles.
“During the training, the ship’s crew from the Combat Information Center and the default target class was discovered, and the air defense crews destroyed it when the plane approached the range of target by an electronic launch of anti-aircraft missiles, and a missile strike on the ship was repelled,” the statement said.
The patrol ship Admiral Makarov is a multi-purpose frigate for the distant seas region. The third ship in a series of six ships of Project 11356.
It was designed on February 29, 2012 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, it was lowered into the water on September 2, 2015. It is part of the Black Sea Fleet.
Its total capacity is 4,035 tons, length – 124.8 meters, width – 15.2 meters. The cruising range at 14 knots is 4,850 miles. The crew consisted of 180 people.
The frigate is armed with 24 Shatil-1 missiles in a vertical launcher, and eight winged missiles in the caliber-NK multi-purpose complex.
