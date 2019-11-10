The Russian air defense systems undergo upgrading to address current challenges, for example, to destroy drones, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Force General-Lieutenant Yuri Grekhov said on the air with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.
“We do not stand still. Systems capable of countering large-scale application of drones are under development and are fairly efficient,” Grekhov said.
“Our equipment is upgraded to cater for novelties invented by the adversary. Air Defense Missile and Gun System Pantsir is currently able to destroy rocket projectiles and drones, including flying with the zero speed [hovering – TASS],” the General said.
“It is rather costly to destroy drones by missiles. Other means of destruction are available, including radio electronic warfare systems,” Grekhov added.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.