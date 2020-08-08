BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A new video widely shared on social media shows a Russian air defense system being moved into a strategic city in Libya.
According to the video, the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 system can be seen being transported near the strategic port-city of Sirte, which is where both the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have been amassing troops for several weeks.
In this instance, however, the Pantsir-S1 system is being deployed by the Libyan National Army, who is currently backed by a number of foreign countries, including Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
#Russian Pantsir-S1 (KAMAZ-6560) near #Sirte #Libya pic.twitter.com/jZNtDZEIfm
— Last Defender (@LastDef) August 8, 2020
According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, “On the presented video frames, you can see the passage of the military column of the Libyan National Army, at the head of which is moving the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 complex.”
The publication said that “the complex is supposed to provide cover for the positions of the Libyan National Army, the main forces of which are located in Sirte, and, according to the sources, today, Sirte is under the protection of at least 8 Pantsir-S complexes, and this far from all air defense systems deployed in this area of the North African state.”
It should be noted that the Libyan National Army has several Russian-made air defense systems, including a plethora of Pantsir-S1s, which have been used on several occasions to shoot down enemy aircraft.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.