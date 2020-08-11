BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Anti-aircraft missiles at the Hmeimim Base shot down a drone in the Latakia countryside, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday evening.
The SANA report stated that the air defenses defenses at the Hmeimim Base confronted a drone in the airspace of the city of Jableh, which led to it being shot down by the Russian Armed Forces.
The report stated that there were no casualties at the place of the drone crash.
The agency stated that the Russian anti-aircraft missile system had thwarted, over recent months, dozens of attacks by drones launched by “terrorist organizations” at Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia countryside.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the reports about their air defenses intercepting an enemy drone over the Hmeimim Base in western Syria.
A local source said the incident occurred early on Monday and that the drone was launched from the administrative border of the Latakia and Idlib governorates.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.