BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Anti-aircraft missiles at the Hmeimim Base shot down a drone in the Latakia countryside, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday evening.

The SANA report stated that the air defenses defenses at the Hmeimim Base confronted a drone in the airspace of the city of Jableh, which led to it being shot down by the Russian Armed Forces.

The report stated that there were no casualties at the place of the drone crash.

The agency stated that the Russian anti-aircraft missile system had thwarted, over recent months, dozens of attacks by drones launched by “terrorist organizations” at Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia countryside.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the reports about their air defenses intercepting an enemy drone over the Hmeimim Base in western Syria.

A local source said the incident occurred early on Monday and that the drone was launched from the administrative border of the Latakia and Idlib governorates.