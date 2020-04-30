BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia will respond with nuclear weapons to any American attack using ballistic missiles launched from submarines.
Commenting on the U.S. report on supplying some ballistic missiles carried by U.S. submarines with low-strength nuclear warheads, Zakharova said that Russia considered this step ‘dangerous’ and ‘destabilizing.’
“We see that what is happening is deliberately erasing the border between strategic and non-strategic nuclear weapons, and this increases the risk of the nuclear dispute,” she said, adding that this view is supported by some American scientists and members of Congress as well.
She emphasized that any attack using ballistic missiles launched from submarines, regardless of their specifications and the type of warheads that they are supplied, will be seen as a nuclear attack, and there will be an appropriate response to it.
She said: “Those wishing to talk about American nuclear capabilities … must realize that under the Russian military doctrine, such steps will be considered a reason for responding with nuclear weapons by Russia.”
This came in response to a report published on the State Department’s website, that the United States has developed low-power W76-2 nuclear warheads and supplied some Trident-2 ballistic missiles aboard submarines.
