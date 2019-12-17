BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov discussed with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad the issue of regaining control of their oil fields that are currently occupied by the U.S. military.

“Yes, we discussed oil,” Borisov told reporters. “The situation in the Euphrates is improving. I think that all Syrian oil wells will gradually become the property of the state and the situation will stabilize.”

Borisov said that issues of restoring airports, railways and roads in Syria were also discussed. He pointed out that the main obstacle today on the road to the recovery of the Syrian economy is foreign sanctions.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, had arrived in Syria for a two-day visit on Monday during which he met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and discussed the issue of the Tartous Port and the supply of agricultural products.

Yesterday, the office of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister told reporters: “The visit takes place before the meeting of the bilateral governmental committee, and trade and economic issues will be discussed, including the operation of the port of Tartous, which was leased by Russia, and options for customs preferences to supply Syrian agricultural products to Russia from citrus, olive and olive oil.”

