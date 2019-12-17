BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov discussed with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad the issue of regaining control of their oil fields that are currently occupied by the U.S. military.
“Yes, we discussed oil,” Borisov told reporters. “The situation in the Euphrates is improving. I think that all Syrian oil wells will gradually become the property of the state and the situation will stabilize.”
Borisov said that issues of restoring airports, railways and roads in Syria were also discussed. He pointed out that the main obstacle today on the road to the recovery of the Syrian economy is foreign sanctions.
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, had arrived in Syria for a two-day visit on Monday during which he met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and discussed the issue of the Tartous Port and the supply of agricultural products.
Yesterday, the office of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister told reporters: “The visit takes place before the meeting of the bilateral governmental committee, and trade and economic issues will be discussed, including the operation of the port of Tartous, which was leased by Russia, and options for customs preferences to supply Syrian agricultural products to Russia from citrus, olive and olive oil.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.