BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russia would intervene militarily “in the event that this is necessary to ensure the security of Armenia in accordance with the bilateral agreements between the two countries.”
In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Pashinyan said, in response to a question on this topic:
“Armenia hosts the 102nd Russian military base, and we have a joint air defense system.”
“The bilateral agreements clearly define in what cases these forces can be involved to ensure Armenia’s security,” he continued.
Pashinyan added: “These cases are very specific and I am sure that Russia, and in the event (these cases) occur, will implement its obligations within the framework of the agreements.”
On the morning of September 27, clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting hostilities and bringing in foreign militants.
