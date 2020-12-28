BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday that Russia will intervene to ensure the security of Armenia in the event that Azerbaijan attempts to launch any attack on the Syunik border region.

“The most important issue is ensuring security … As a result of the measures that have been taken, a war has been prevented in Syunik, not only today, but in general,” Pashinyan said, speaking on state television in Armenia.

He continued, “Our deployment took place in a way that ensures that in the event that Syunik is tampered with, the armed forces of Armenia and even Russia will intervene.”

He pointed out that the current talks do not exclude discussion of border issues, for example the characteristic of about 20 floor areas is being discussed.

Armenia has previously announced that it is discussing with Azerbaijan the issue of establishing points of its forces on the borders of the two countries in light of the Azerbaijani army regaining large areas in the disputed Karabakh region as a result of the military escalation that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

Hundreds of people from Syunik region in southwestern Armenia took part in demonstrations demanding the guarantee of their security in light of the deployment of Azerbaijani forces on the borders.

On November 9, the Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin, the Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, issued a joint statement stipulating the declaration of a ceasefire in the disputed Karabakh region between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, effective November 10.

Under this agreement, Azerbaijan, which is allied with Turkey, would take control of more than two-thirds of the lands it lost during the 1992-1994 war with the Armenian side.

The statement stipulates the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping mission, which includes 1,960 soldiers, 90 armored transport vehicles and 380 pieces of vehicles and special equipment.