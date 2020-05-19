The redeployment of US nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland would serve to further damage already strained Russia-NATO relations and escalate tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Tuesday.

“We hope that Washington and Warsaw recognize the dangerous nature of such statements, which exacerbate an already difficult period of relations between Russia and NATO, and threaten the very basis of European security, weakened as a result of unilateral steps by the United States, first and foremost through their exit from the INF Treaty,” Zakharova said.

“The US could make a real contribution to strengthening European security by returning American nuclear warheads to US territory. Russia did so a long time ago, returning all its nuclear weapons to its national territory,” she added.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman’s comments follow remarks by US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher last week indicating that “if Germany wants to reduce its nuclear sharing potential and weaken NATO, maybe Poland, which honestly fulfills its obligations, and understands the risks on NATO’s eastern flank, could use this potential at home.”

Mosbacher’s comments came in the wake of an ongoing debate inside Germany’s coalition government on whether US nuclear weapons should be removed from the country’s airbases.

The SPD, Germany’s second-largest party and member of the CDU-run governing coalition, brought up the subject of US-NATO nuclear sharing arrangements in early May, with party leader Rolf Mutzenich arguing that nukes on German soil “do not heighten our security,” but “just the opposite,” make it more vulnerable to attack.

CDU officials poured cold water on the idea, suggesting removing the nukes would “undermine trust” between Berlin and Washington.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements