Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Monday that Moscow has warned Turkey and other countries against encouraging "militarism" in Ukraine.

Lavrov said following talks he held in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, on Monday: “We urge all responsible countries with which we communicate, including Turkey, to analyze the situation and always fiery statements of the regime in Kiev, and we warn them against encouraging militarism (in Ukraine).”

Lavrov’s comments came in his response to a question about whether Russia is concerned about Ankara supplying weapons to Kiev, in light of the results of the recent visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Turkey.

At the conclusion of his talks with Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the military cooperation between Ankara and Kiev was not directed against third countries.

Earlier, the Turkish company Baykar, which specializes in unmanned aircraft technologies, revealed that Ukraine had bought a number of Bayraktar drones.

Over recent weeks, the Donbas region (southeast Ukraine) has witnessed increased security tension on the contact line between Ukrainian forces and the fighters of the unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk peoples republics.

Source: RIA Novosti, RT

