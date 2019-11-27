BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a warning to the Syrian Kurds this week, calling on them to adhere to the withdrawal agreement that was put in place in October.
“I would advise Kurdish political leaders to stick to their word,” Lavrov told reporters, as quoted by the Tass News Agency.
“Kurdish leaders vigorously assured us that they would cooperate,” Lavrov said while citing the October 22nd agreement. “The Kurdish leadership immediately lost enthusiasm for cooperation… and once again opted to rely on the United States’ support.”
The Kurds should help maintain Syria’s sovereignty and build meaningful dialogue with Damascus in order to ensure their rights, Lavrov said.
“So I would advise our Kurdish colleagues to be consistent and refrain from taking questionable actions as the situation changes,” he said.
