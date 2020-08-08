BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday about Israel’s airstrikes that targeted Syrian soil on August 3rd.

“On the evening of August 3, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on the positions of the Syrian military in response to an alleged attempt by unknown persons earlier that day to plant an explosive device near the dividing line in the occupied Golan Heights. At the same time, the Israelis, as expected, placed all responsibility for the incident on the Syrian side. According to incoming reports, observation posts, anti-aircraft guns, objective control systems, as well as command posts of the SAR Armed Forces were subjected to an air attack,” the statement began.

The Russian Foreign Ministry then warned the Israeli leadership against repeating the same steps that led to their attack on the Syrian Armed Forces.

“We strongly condemn these actions and express our serious concern about the next aggravation of relations between Israel and Syria. We warn the Israeli leadership against repeating such steps, fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire Middle East region. We express our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the SAR. We call on both sides to show restraint and prevent further escalation of tensions.”

The Israeli Defense Forces launched at least separate attacks on the dates of August 2nd and 3rd, as their leadership held the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) responsible for alleged infiltrations into their territory.