BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Russia is still concerned about the presence of terrorists in the Idlib Governorate, stating that the Russian Federation hopes to liberate the area from them, but it does not see a substitute for cooperation with Turkey.
“This cooperation continues, and recently in Sochi, the two presidents confirmed their intention to continue to cooperate on Idlib within the framework of the Sochi agreements,” Peskov said on the “Big Game” television program on Channel One.
He continued: “We do not hide our concerns about the remaining terrorist threats in Idlib, and so far we have not been able to separate the terrorists (from the armed opposition), and the terrorists continue their activities there and pose a threat to the Syrian Army and our military.”
The Russian official pointed out that “there is no alternative” to cooperating with Turkey in this direction, “and this is what is happening now,” stressing that Russia expects to ensure the liberation of Idlib from terrorists and to secure the Syrian and Russian military personnel active in the country.
On Sunday, Sputnik Arabic reported that the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ” handed over some of their areas and headquarters in the southern Idlib countryside to groups belonging to the Rouse the Believers coalition.
The sources confirmed that among the sites and areas that were Kafr Nabl, Kafr Sijnah, Al-Tah, the vicinity of Maarat al-Numan and several headquarters near Saraqib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.