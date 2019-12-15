BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Russia is still concerned about the presence of terrorists in the Idlib Governorate, stating that the Russian Federation hopes to liberate the area from them, but it does not see a substitute for cooperation with Turkey.

“This cooperation continues, and recently in Sochi, the two presidents confirmed their intention to continue to cooperate on Idlib within the framework of the Sochi agreements,” Peskov said on the “Big Game” television program on Channel One.

He continued: “We do not hide our concerns about the remaining terrorist threats in Idlib, and so far we have not been able to separate the terrorists (from the armed opposition), and the terrorists continue their activities there and pose a threat to the Syrian Army and our military.”

The Russian official pointed out that “there is no alternative” to cooperating with Turkey in this direction, “and this is what is happening now,” stressing that Russia expects to ensure the liberation of Idlib from terrorists and to secure the Syrian and Russian military personnel active in the country.

On Sunday, Sputnik Arabic reported that the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ” handed over some of their areas and headquarters in the southern Idlib countryside to groups belonging to the Rouse the Believers coalition.

The sources confirmed that among the sites and areas that were Kafr Nabl, Kafr Sijnah, Al-Tah, the vicinity of Maarat al-Numan and several headquarters near Saraqib.

