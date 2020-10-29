BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the test launch of a new missile defense system at the Sari Shagan training ground in Kazakhstan.

At the beginning of the video posted on the Ministry of Defense’s YouTube channel, a column of military vehicles appeared from several angles. Then footage of the missile installation appeared. Then the launch itself was photographed from different angles. It can be seen how the missile rises steeply and quickly begins to move along a trajectory close to horizontal.

It is cloudy at the test site, and only the spectator can see the first part of the flight.

Earlier, the ministry stated that the launch was successful and that the missile “reliably confirmed its characteristics”. The default target was hit at the specified resolution.