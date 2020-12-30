BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – For the first time, the Russian Ministry of Defense published an image of its new “Orion” drone, which will soon join their country’s armed forces.

The aircraft appeared on the calendar for 2021, and is equipped with several modified Cap-20 bombs.

This type of bomb weighs 21 kilograms, and the aircraft is equipped with satellite or laser guidance systems, and is designed to destroy enemy equipment with high accuracy.

The Russian Orion drone is similar in its characteristics to the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle, and surpasses it in some measures.

The main purpose of this type of drone is to carry out reconnaissance missions, and as such they are used by the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh.