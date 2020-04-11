BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Friday, the two deputy foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergei Verchinin and Sedat Onal, discussed the current agreement on Syria’s Idlib Governorate and advancing the political process in the country.
“A range of issues related to the Syrian settlement were discussed, including the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on stabilizing the situation in Idlib, in addition to the tasks of pushing the political process led and implemented by the Syrians themselves with the help of the United Nations in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.
Following the March 5th agreement, the Russian and Turkish armed forces were supposed to carry out weekly joint patrols along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway); however, these patrols have been cut short each time due to the presence of militants.
The militants have purposely positioned themselves along the M-4 Highway to block any Russian patrol that seeks to use the roadway between the cities of Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour.
Despite assurances from their Turkish counterparts about removing the militant groups from the M-4 Highway, the Russian military has been unable to complete an entire patrol.
