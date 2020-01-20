BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Russian Navy has transported more military equipment to the Port of Tartous to support the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in their new operation in northwestern Syria.

According to the maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Tsezar Kunikov 158 transited the Bosphorus Strait towards the Mediterranean en route to the Port of Tartous.

Russia’s Idlib offensive: Heavily laden #ВМФ Project 775 #RussianNavy #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM (tank carrying landing ship) Tsezar Kunikov 158 transits Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus #Syria. 12:30Z pic.twitter.com/E8apC9CZMd — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) January 20, 2020

As pointed out by Isik, the Russian ship was likely transporting armored vehicles, in particular, tanks, to Syria, as this vessel has done so in the past.

The Russian military is currently assisting the Syrian Armed Forces in their current and future operations in Syria.

The Syrian military relies heavily on the Russian Armed Forces for new equipment in their battle against the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants.

