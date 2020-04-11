BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Russian Federation sent another large batch of tanks and armored personnel carriers (APC) to the Syrian Arab Republic, as they increase their support to the Syrian Armed Forces.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian Federation sent ВМФ Project 1171 ЧФ Black Sea Fleet Assault Ship Brigade Tapir class LST Saratov to the Syrian port-city of Tartous this week, despite the coronavirus pandemic that has affected much of the world.

In the photos released by Isik, the Russian ship can be seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas, as it made its way to Tartous.

Reinforcement for Russia’s #Syria campaign continues amid #COVID19 pandemic: #ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Saratov 150 transited Bosphorus (carrying tanks/APCs) towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus. pic.twitter.com/6dT15Ohbeo — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) April 10, 2020

As pointed out in the post above, the ship was carrying 150 tanks and APCs that were destined for the Port of Tartous; they will likely be delivered to the Syrian Armed Forces.

While there is a fragile ceasefire in northwestern Syria, it is expected that the Syrian Armed Forces will resume their offensive operations in the coming weeks, as the Turkish-backed militants have refused to withdraw from all territories south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Advertisements